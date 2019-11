Pakistan may have released poisonous gas to pollute air in India, says UP BJP leader

Sharda said Pakistan was frustrated even since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took charge and was resorting to all sorts of tactics against India as it could not register a single victory in any battle. "Whenever Pakistan fought a war with India, it was defeated. Since Narendra Modi and Amit Shah came, Pakistan has become frustrated," he said.

The BJP leader also criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for blaming stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab for the alarming pollution levels in the national capital region. "People including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal say pollution is caused by stubble burning or industrial emission. The farmer is the backbone of our country. Farmer and industries should not be blamed."

The BJP leader said the two leaders Modi and Shah whom he referred to Lord Krishna and Arjuna from the epic Mahabharata, were capable of solving all problems. "This is a time of Krishna and Arjuna. Modi as Krishna and Shah as Arjuna together will take care of it," he said.