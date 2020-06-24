Pakistan Foreign Minister accuses India of plotting attack on nation

Islamabad: A day after Pakistan was asked to reduce its staff at its High Commission in New Delhi by half, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday accused India of plotting an attack on his country to divert its Opposition's attention from its border dispute with China. Qureshi told Geo Pakistan, “India’s mood is clear [for all to see] as it wants to divert attention from its border dispute with China to Pakistan.” He claimed India was finding excuses to launch a 'false flag operation' against Pakistan. But he did not elaborate or give any evidence. “The Opposition in India is raising questions their government can't answer," he said. Meanwhile, Pak expressed disappointment over the failure of a bid to designate an Indian national as a global terrorist by UNSC, hoping its sanctions committee’s top organ would consider its requests for sanctions on 3 other Indians. Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Pak wanted 4 Indian nationals, Venumadhav Dongara, Ajoy Mistry, Gobinda Patnaik and Angara Appaji, designated as global terrorists.