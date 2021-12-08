Pakistan COAS Qamar Bajwa, CJCSC Nadeem Raza condole CDS Bipin Rawat's death in chopper crash

Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Pakistan Armed Forces (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Wednesday condoled the death of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

"General Nadeem Raza, CJCSC & General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS express condolences on tragic death of #CDS General #BipinRawat, his wife and loss of precious lives in a helicopter crash in India," tweeted the offical spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said Gen Rawat was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today. Around noon, an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with a crew of 4 members carrying the CDS and 9 other passengers met with a tragic accident near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, it added.

IAF said Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC is the only survivor in the unfortunate incident. He is injuried and is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 07:27 PM IST