Pakistan can take our help on terror, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: India on Friday offered to help Pakistan eliminate terror on its soil following Prime Minister Imran Khan's confession that his country is harbouring "30,000 to 40,000" armed militants. "Imran Khan has accepted this.

If you are sincere about controlling terror but are unable to do it, you can take your neighbour’s assistance," the Defence Minister said. "Why not act against terrorists together?"But Pakistan has taken no concrete measure against terror, Singh added.

In an exclusive interview to Aaj Tak, Singh maintained that any future talks with Islamabad would focus solely on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He, however, regretted that the Imran Khan government has displayed no sincerity in taking action against Lashkar chief Hafiz Saeed and other terrorists.

He also warned Islamabad against any misadventure, saying India is far more prepared to deal with any eventuality if a war breaks out, reports India Today.com