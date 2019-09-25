At least 8 drone sorties target Jammu and Kashmir as Pak-based groups airdrop weapons

Pakistan-based Khalistani terror groups have been sent 80kg of weapons in Punjab across the border since September 9 by Chinese drones. Punjab police so far nabbed five people in connection with the drone drops.

According to Hindustan Times, eight payloads were dropped in Amritsar and Tarn Taran. This activity was supported by the Pakistan’s spy agency Inter Services Intelligence and orchestrated through Germany and Lahore.

After investigation it is found that Chinese drones with 10kg payloads were used to dropdown the arms and ammunition across the border. Hindustan Times reports that according to investigation the drones may have launched from location two kilometres inside Pakistan and made the drone to travel the distance of five kilometres at a height of 2,000 feet, and then dropped off the weapons after descending to 1200 ft.

Given the international links and the ramifications of the conspiracy, the Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh has decided to hand over the further investigations in the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to ensure that the entire conspiracy is fully and expeditiously unraveled.

With initial investigations revealing the use of drones to deliver weapons and communication hardware from across the border, the Chief Minister has also urged the Central government to direct the Indian Air Force and Border Security Force to launch necessary counter-measures to check any further hostile drone activity in the border state of Punjab.

Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said the large-scale infiltration appeared to have been aimed at scaling up terrorism and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and the Indian hinterland, in the wake of the recent developments in the Kashmir Valley. He said the police operation was based on different inputs gathered from sources that activists of the banned KZF planned to carry out multiple terrorist strikes in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and other states.