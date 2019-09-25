Pakistan Army recruits Afghan fighters to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces on alert

New Delhi: Pakistani Army has recruited about 60 war-toughened Afghan fighters who would be pushed across the border to carry out attacks on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, intelligence inputs suggest.

Security forces have been alerted about the possible infiltration. According to the intelligence inputs, "Around 40 to 60 Afghan terrorists" belonging to various terror groups and armed with sophisticated weapons have been recruited by Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir."

Documents accessed by ANI show that a dozen fighters will be carrying out attacks using suicidal jackets or weapons in the region. They will be trained in war-torn Afghanistan and then received by Pakistani Army in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The fighters will then, the inputs show, will be transported to launch pads for infiltration in Kashmir to send them across the border in India.