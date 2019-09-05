Pakistan Army, ISI direct terror groups to strike Jammu and Kashmir shrines: Report

New Delhi: Pakistan's Army and spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence, have directed terror groups to launch attack on major religious shrines in Jammu and Kashmir, highly-placed sources said on Wednesday.

It is learnt that the Pakistan Army and the ISI want to create chaos in the newly- created Union Territory which is under restrictions since the Centre on late August 5 declared abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which gave special status to the erstwhile state.

The revelation came after the top sources shared the details based on intelligence intercepts gathered between Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir which was on August 6 bifurcated into two Union Territories by Parliament -- Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.