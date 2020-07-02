Pakistan Army denies movement of forces to Gilgit-Baltistan LoC and presence of Chinese troops in the country

Pakistan Army has on Thursday denied reports of movement of additional forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gilgit-Baltistan. They have also 'vehemently' denied the presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan.
Taking to Twitter, Spokesperson Pakistan Armed Forces Major General Babar Iftikhar said, "News circulating in Indian electronic and social media claiming additional deployment of Pakistan Army troops along #LOC in GB and alleged use of Skardu Airbase by #China is false, irresponsible and far from truth."
"No such movement or induction of additional forces has taken place. We also vehemently deny presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan," he added.
Economic Times on Thursday reported that Pakistan has moved almost 20,000 additional soldiers to LoC and China has done the same to LAC in the east. "The level of troops Pakistan has deployed is more than what it did after the Balakot airstrikes. Pakistani radars are believed to be fully activated all along the region too," the report said.
"The simultaneous build up on the Pakistan and China borders and efforts to incite terrorism in Kashmir has brought the possibility of a two-front war and fighting terrorists in Kashmir, the worst-case scenario strategic experts fear, closer to reality," the report added.
ET also quoted intelligence reports and said that the Chinese officials held meetings with cadres of the Al Badr, a Pakistan-based terror group that has caused violence in Kashmir in the past. “The assessment is that China may provide support to revive the organisation. This is among the signs we have received that indicate Pakistan and China are collaborating on the ground,” sources told ET.
