Pakistan Army denies movement of forces to Gilgit-Baltistan LoC and presence of Chinese troops in the country

Pakistan Army has on Thursday denied reports of movement of additional forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gilgit-Baltistan. They have also 'vehemently' denied the presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Spokesperson Pakistan Armed Forces Major General Babar Iftikhar said, "News circulating in Indian electronic and social media claiming additional deployment of Pakistan Army troops along #LOC in GB and alleged use of Skardu Airbase by #China is false, irresponsible and far from truth."

"No such movement or induction of additional forces has taken place. We also vehemently deny presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan," he added.