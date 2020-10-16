'Pakistan, Afghanistan did it better': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over COVID-19 handling

Continuing his attack on the Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Indian economy is set to contract by a massive 10.3% this year, saying it was another solid achievement by the government.
Gandhi took a swipe at the government on Twitter by tagging a chart that showed IMF growth projections for 2020-21 for Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, China, Bhutan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and India.
Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote: Another solid achievement by the BJP government. Even Pakistan and Afghanistan handled Covid better than India."
The Indian economy, severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is projected to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year, the International Monetary Fund had said on Tuesday.
However, India is likely to bounce back with an impressive 8.8 per cent growth rate in 2021, thus regaining the position of the fastest growing emerging economy, surpassing China's projected growth rate of 8.2 per cent, the IMF said in its latest 'World Economic Outlook' report.
Earlier, on Wednesday Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the government over IMF growth projections showing Bangladesh closing in on India in terms of per capita GDP this year and described it as a "solid achievement" of six years of BJP's "hate-filled cultural nationalism".
Gandhi also shared a graph citing its source as the International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook report which showed Bangladesh closing in on India and almost catching up with it in terms of per capita GDP this year. "Solid achievement of 6 years of BJP's hate-filled cultural nationalism: Bangladesh set to overtake India," Gandhi said in a sarcastic tweet accompanied by clapping emojis.
(Inputs from Agencies)
