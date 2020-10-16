'Pakistan, Afghanistan did it better': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over COVID-19 handling

Continuing his attack on the Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Indian economy is set to contract by a massive 10.3% this year, saying it was another solid achievement by the government.

Gandhi took a swipe at the government on Twitter by tagging a chart that showed IMF growth projections for 2020-21 for Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, China, Bhutan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and India.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote: Another solid achievement by the BJP government. Even Pakistan and Afghanistan handled Covid better than India."