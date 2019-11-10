Pak FM gets nostalgic about the time Manmohan Singh served him tea

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi recently praised former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his humility.
Meeting on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony for the Kartarpur corridor he recalled a time when he had met Singh and the latter had brought him tea "with his own hands".
Talking to reporters as he addressed Manmohan Singh who was sitting beside him, Qureshi said that the incident took place in the 90s at Singh's house.
"I visited your house. Begum sahiba ne chai banai, Manmohan Singh sahib khud apne haath se lekar aye (Your wife made tea and Manmohan Singh himself brought the tea). And I came back and I narrated this story to the people. I said what a big man," Qureshi can be heard saying in the video.
Singh and his wife were part of the first delegation that offered prayers at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. The Corridor was opened yesterday with Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Imran Khan performing the ceremony on their respective side of the border.
Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is believed to be the final abode of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak and is considered to be the second holiest site of the Sikh religion.
