Pak continues to push terrorists, arms across LoC: Army Chief Gen Naravane

Against the backdrop of Indian troops thwarting multiple infiltration bids on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday said the Pakistan Army was not letting up on its nefarious design of pushing as many terrorists before the onset of winters but Indian Army's counter-terrorist grid was thwarting such bids effectively.

"Pakistan is not letting up on its nefarious design of pushing as many terrorists as they can before the onset of winters," Army chief General Naravane told ANI.

"However, our counter-terrorist and counter-infiltration grid is dynamic and very effective as is evident from the number of terrorists that have been neutralised by the security forces and the infiltration attempts that have been foiled on the Line of Control," he added.