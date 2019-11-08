Pak-backed outfit sets Khalistan agenda on Google Play Store

New Delhi: Ahead of Kartarpur Corridor opening on Saturday, the US-based radical group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) -- learnt to be backed by Pakistan -- has adopted a new platform on Google Play Store to propagate its separatist Khalistan agenda.

Named as '2020 Sikh Referendum', a 7.54 MB mobile App offered by Romania-based ICETECH web designing solution firm pushes for voter registration for the Referendum-2020 agenda seeking support of people belonging to Punjab.

During the downloading process, the version 3.001 App requests access to camera, location, storage contents of SD card (seeking permission to modify and delete it), and control over network access, network connection and Wi-Fi connections, raising major concern to the security of mobile users based in India or abroad.

The App mentions that updates to 2020 Sikh Referendum may automatically add additional capabilities within each group. It is built for Android 6.0 version and other recent versions.

As the download begins, the App shows it is for Punjab Referendum 2020 for Khalistan, requesting people to join the 'Team 2020 for Punjab Independence Referendum'.