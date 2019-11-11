‘Pained by his demise’: PM Narendra Modi condoles death of former CEC TN Seshan

"Sad to announce that Shri TN Seshan (former Chief Election Commissioner of India) passed away a short while ago. He was a true legend and a guiding force for all his successors. I pray for peace to his soul," tweeted Dr SY Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner of India. The 87-year-old was the 10th CEC and had served form December 12, 1990, till December 11, 1996. He was a retired 1955 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.