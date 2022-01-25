Padma Awards 2022: 9 awardees are foreign nationals; check full list here

Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation Satya Nadella and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai will be conferred with the Padma Bhushan in the civilian honours announced by the government on the eve of 73rd Republic Day.

Meanwhile, in the list of 128 Padma awardees, 9 of them are foreign nationals.

Check out the list below:

Padma Bhushan

Madhur Jaffery - Culinary - United States of America

Satya Narayana Nadella - Trade and Industry - United States of America

Sundararajan Pichai - Trade and Industry - United States of America

Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous) - Science and Engineering - Mexico

Padma Shri

Maria Christopher Byrsk - Literature and Education - Poland

Dr. Prokar Dasgupta - Medicine - United Kingdom

Rutger Kortenhorst - Literature and Education - Ireland

Chirapat Prapandavidya - Literature and Education - Thailand

Tatiana Lvovna Shaumyan - Literature and Education - Russia

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 10:02 PM IST