Padma Awards 2022: 9 awardees are foreign nationals; check full list here

Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation Satya Nadella and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai will be conferred with the Padma Bhushan in the civilian honours announced by the government on the eve of 73rd Republic Day.
Meanwhile, in the list of 128 Padma awardees, 9 of them are foreign nationals.
Check out the list below:
Padma Bhushan
Madhur Jaffery - Culinary - United States of America
Satya Narayana Nadella - Trade and Industry - United States of America
Sundararajan Pichai - Trade and Industry - United States of America
Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous) - Science and Engineering - Mexico
Padma Shri
Maria Christopher Byrsk - Literature and Education - Poland
Dr. Prokar Dasgupta - Medicine - United Kingdom
Rutger Kortenhorst - Literature and Education - Ireland
Chirapat Prapandavidya - Literature and Education - Thailand
Tatiana Lvovna Shaumyan - Literature and Education - Russia
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)