Padma Awards 2020: 'Extremely happy to see grassroots level achievers being recognized,' says PM Modi

With President Ram Nath Kovind presenting Padma awards to 73 persons, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday he felt extremely happy to see grassroots level achievers being recognised for their exemplary efforts to further public good.

"From the environment to enterprise, agriculture to the arts, science to social service, public administration to cinema recipients of the #PeoplesPadma come from diverse backgrounds. I would urge you all to know about each of the awardees and get inspired," he tweeted.

Modi has often asserted that his government has opened up the Padma award selection process and recognised the services of people from humble backgrounds.

Of the 73 awardees, four were given Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and 61 Padma Shri awards for the year 2020, according to a statement issued by the President's office.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 06:33 PM IST