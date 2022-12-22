Padayatra will continue for Rajasthan Congress

Representative Photo | Twitter

Jaipur: Although Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra left Rajasthan on Wednesday, for ministers and other leaders of the ruling Congress, yatras will continue as they have been told to walk among their constituents for 15 kilometres each month.

The initiative will likely start on Republic Day.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara said in a tweet on Wednesday: “The government and the organisation are working together in Rajasthan. At the suggestion of Mr Rahul Gandhi-ji, it has been decided that it will be mandatory for every minister, MLA and party functionary to do a 15-km padayatra every month to listen to the problems of common people and understand their problems.”

Mr Gandhi had made this suggestion in a public meeting at Malakhera, Alwar, on Monday. Though he was talking about ministers, Dotasara has made it mandatory for MLAs, workers and party office bearers also.

The state party chief told the media that if someone wants to work in the organisation, become an MLA or a minister, then s/he will have to walk 15 kilometres among the people every month.

Gandhi’s yatra, meanwhile, entered Haryana on Wednesday. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Dotasara handed over the national flag to the leaders of Haryana. Gandhi thanked the people of Rajasthan for their love and support during the yatra, which traversed the state in 16 days. It passed through six districts of southeast Rajasthan and covered around 485 kilometres.