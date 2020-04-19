PA to Bihar education minister Krishna Nandan Verma held

Patna: On Bihar DGP Guoteshwar Pandey’s orders, Pintu Kumar, the PA to education minister Krishna Nandan Verma, was arrested early on Sunday for violating lockdown restrictions and breach of the Disaster Management Act.

Three senior officers of the state posted at Jahanabad, too, were booked, along with 33 others. Pintu Kumar had hosted a party recently at his home in Sugaon under Makhdumpur police station of Jehanabad district.

In the night-long celebrations organised by the minister’s staff for a new house. The party was attended by sub-divisional police officer Prabhat Bhushan Srivastava, BDO Rajiv Ranjan, CO Anil Mistry and 150 others.

After the confirmation of the party and 150 attendees, DGP on Saturday night ordered the arrest of the minister’s PA and FIRs against government officers who attended the party. SDPO was suspended and inquiry handed over to the district SP of Jehanabad.

Verma said he was not aware of the party in his constituency by his staff and said law should be allowed to take its own course. In another case, a ruling MLA from Nawada in central Bihar was probed on his conduct of bringing his son from a coaching institute at Kota.

He had gone to Kota in an SUV and brought his son and friends to Patna. CM Nitish Kumar is opposed to any plan to bring in Bihari students unlike UP. Ruling party MLA Anil Kumar claimed he had obtained a permit from the sub-divisional magistrate of Nawada, which was valid till April 25 for going to Kota and return.

With the figure of Corona positive cases rising to 92 in Bihar on Sunday, the expected relief from Monday is unlikely. A 32-year-old woman at Khajpura in Patna tested positive and admitted to AIIMS here. Police quarantined his family. During the door-to-door survey in the colony on Sunday morning, a house was found locked.

Neighbours told the health officials; three members left the colony late on Saturday night following discovery of a Corona positive patient. The colony having population of over 20,000 has been sealed and vigilance is being maintained through a drone camera.

A doctor attached to the primary health centre at Bihar Sharif in Nalanda tested positive on Sunday. Three more positive cases were found in Buxar.

Meanwhile, the state secretariat and other government offices will reopen on Monday with the general administration department issuing a circular directing all class one and two officers to attend the offices and 33 pc of the class three and four staff would attend on alternate days. Offices in Bihar were closed on March 13.

Offices of Patna University will also reopen tomorrow, but the colleges and post graduate departments would remain shut, All classes and examinations will remain suspended, according to the university registrar, Manoj Kumar.