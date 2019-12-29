P Chidambaram’s flak for Army chief

Thiruvanathapuram/Hyderabad: Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Saturday received more flak from opposition parties for criticising people leading protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), with senior Congress leader P Chidambaram saying it is not the business of the Army to tell politicians what they should do and the

General should "mind his business." Attacking Rawat over his remarks, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said it was politicisation of the armed forces and warned that if the "dangerous trend" continues it will be "like the role of Army in Pakistan". They were reacting to Rawat's remarks made at a health summit on Thursday.