P Chidambaram urges Congress to lead attack on PM Modi government

New Delhi: As the winter session of Parliament begins, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Monday urged his party colleagues to 'expose' the 'utter mismanagement' of the economy by the Narendra Modi government.

When Parliament opens today, @INCIndia must lead the Opposition to expose the utter mismanagement of the economy," the former Finance Minister said. Which aspect of the economy is doing well? Not one," he added in a tweet.