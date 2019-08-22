P Chidambaram to be produced before special CBI court today

New Delhi: Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday night for his alleged role in INX Media case, will be produced before a special court here on Thursday.

The matter was shifted to the MP-MLA court earlier this year, after his son Karti Chidambaram, who is also an accused in the case, was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP). In 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Finance Minister.

Based on the FIR, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against him. Chidambaram's son Karti has also been named in the two cases. He was arrested on February 28, 2018 by the CBI and was later released on bail. The ED had also attached properties belonging to him.

On July 4, a Delhi court had allowed Indrani Mukerjea, the former head of the INX Media, to turn an approver in the CBI case. The agency had submitted that it has come across evidence in the form of conversations, which only Mukerjea is privy to and will help consolidate the case.