P Chidambaram suffers fracture in his rib during Congress' protest in Delhi

Congress leader P Chidambaram | PTI

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram suffered a fracture in his left rib on Monday after he was pushed away by the police during the party's protest in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, walking in the blistering summer heat and raising slogans of solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, Congress members defied police restrictions as they joined their party leader when he headed to the Enforcement Directorate office for questioning in the National Herald case

Several workers were detained in the morning when they were on their way to join the 'Satyagraha march' called by the opposition party, but scores of others gathered at the party headquarters here by 9 am, holding the national and party flags.

Slogans of 'Inquilab Zindabad' and 'Rahul tum sangharsh karo hum tumhare saath hain (Rahul you fight, we are with you)' rent the air as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other prominent leaders of the Congress reached the party office.

The protesters waved placards that read: 'Satyamev Jayate' (Truth Alone Triumphs) and "Will not fear, will not bow, will fight for truth anyhow', as the procession comprising senior leaders, party functionaries and grassroots-level workers moved from the AICC headquarters towards the ED office nearly two kilometres away.

Meanwhile, Chidambaram in an interview to PTI asserted that the summons to Rahul Gandhi was "baseless" and said it appears that the ED's jurisdiction does not extend to the BJP members or to states ruled by the saffron party.

Chidambaram also said every effort should be made and will be made to forge unity among the opposition parties in the upcoming presidential polls.

Asked about the ED summons to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and the Congress' decision of a show of strength when the former appears before the investigative agency on Monday, Chidambaram said, "I speak as a Congress member and an advocate. The ED's summons to Mr Rahul Gandhi under PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) is baseless." Pointing out that the offence of money laundering requires 'money' and "laundering of money", the former home minister said that in the National Herald debt-to-equity conversion, something which lending banks do on a regular basis, there was no transaction of money.

