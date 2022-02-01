P Chidambaram slams Budget 2022-23, says 'it was the most capitalist speech to be ever read by an FM'

Reacting to the Union Budget 2022-23, former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said Nirmala Sitharaman's speech was "the most capitalist speech to be ever read by an FM". "The word 'poor' occurs only twice in para 6 and we thank FM for remembering that there are poor people in this country," he said. People will reject this capitalist budget, he added.

Chidambaram said he was "astonished, shocked that the Finance Minister was outlining a plan for the next 25 years". "Govt seems to believe that the present does not need any attention and the public can be asked to wait patiently until 'Amrit Kaal' dawns. This is mocking the people of India," he added.

When asked about the tax announced on virtual digital asset, the Congress leader said, "That's obviously on the behest of very rich people of the country. Instead of RBI, FM has virtually announced that Cryptocurrency is legal from today. Now all of this is not beneficial to 99.99% of people of India."

Meanwhile, labelling Budget 2022-23 a "Nothing Budget" with no provisions for farmers, youth or the poor, the Congress accused the government of betraying the salaried and middle classes by not announcing any relief measures for them.

Several Congress leaders, including former president Rahul Gandhi, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a "Lollypop budget". The opposition party alleged that the government's "anti-farmer and anti-poor" face is exposed as it has cut fertiliser subsidy and also reduced food subsidy and MGNREGA funds.

"M0di G0vernment's Zer0 Sum Budget! Nothing for - Salaried class, Middle class, the poor and deprived, Youth, Farmers and MSMEs," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the salaried and the middle classes have been affected due to pay cuts and high inflation.

"India's salaried class and middle class were hoping for relief in times of pandemic, all round pay cuts and back breaking inflation. FM and PM have again deeply disappointed them in Direct Tax measures," Surjewala said on Twitter.

"This is a betrayal of India's Salaried Class and Middle Class. #Budget2022," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 05:44 PM IST