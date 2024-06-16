P Chidambaram Slams AIADMK For Vikravandi By-Polls Boycott, Alleges That It Was Done To Aid NDA Candidate

PTI

Chennai: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday slammed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for boycotting the Vikravandi assembly by-elections, alleging that the party decided on the instructions from the "top" to "facilitate" NDA's electoral chances.

In a post on X, the former Union Minister emphasised that the INDIA bloc must ensure the victory of the DMK candidate for the seat.

"AIADMK's decision to boycott the Vikravandi by-election is clear evidence that it has received instructions from the 'top' to facilitate the electoral chances of the NDA candidate (PMK). Both the BJP and AIADMK are fighting the battle through a proxy (PMK). The INDIA bloc must ensure the resounding victory of the DMK candidate," he said.

AIADMK has announced to boycott of the Vikravandi Assembly constituency by-polls that are scheduled for July 10. The by-poll was necessitated by the demise of DMK MLA Pugazhenthi (71) in April this year.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has announced that it will field C Anbumani as the NDA candidate for the by-polls from the Vikravandi constituency.

Notably, PMK had entered into an alliance with the BJP for the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President, Narayanan Thirupathy On The Issue

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy on Saturday said that the BJP has pushed the AIADMK to third position adding that, in politics, every party needs to fight.

"It is very clear that BJP has pushed the AIADMK to third position. They all know that we are very strong and they are afraid that they will be exposed in these mid-term polls...As an opposition party, they should have contested this election. In politics, you need to fight. It is clear that you (AIADMK) have lost the will to fight," the BJP leader told ANI.

#WATCH | On AIADMK's announcement that it will boycott the Vikravandi Assembly constituency by-election, Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy says, "...It is very clear that BJP has pushed the AIADMK to third position. They all know that we are very strong and they… pic.twitter.com/qkK3xTk4m6 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2024

About Pugazhenthi

Pugazhenthi, hailing from Athiyur Thiruvathi in Villupuram district, joined the DMK in 1973. He served as the chairman of the Koliyanur Panchayat union in 1996 and was appointed as the Villipuram district president after state minister K Ponmudy stepped down from the post.

The DMK MLA contested the 2019 by-poll in Vikravandi following the demise of DMK's Radhamani but lost the seat. The party fielded him again in 2021 in which he defeated AIADMK's R Muthamilselvan.