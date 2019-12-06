P Chidambaram seeks thorough probe

Ranchi: Former Union Home Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday demanded an inquiry into the encounter of four alleged rapists by Hyderabad police early this morning. Talking to media persons here, Chidambaram, who was released on bail on Wednesday came here to campaign for the Congress in the assembly elections.

Chidambaram regretted some BJP leaders were alleging he was violating the terms and conditions on which he was given bail and advised them to read the Supreme Court order carefully. He claimed he did not breach the conditions of bail and BJP leaders were unnecessarily raising questions on him.

Chidambaram said the economic situation in the country was in the mess and going through the worse.

He hoped the Congress would be able to form the government in Jharkhand and its alliance would get an absolute majority in the elections.

He was received at the airport by former union ministers,Subodh Kant Sahay,RPN Singh and state Congress president,Rameshwar Oraon.