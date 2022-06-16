P Chidambaram resigns from Maharashtra seat, following his election to the RS from TN

Chidambaram tenders resignation from Maharashtra seat | PTI

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram has resigned from his seat in Shiv Sena-ruled Maharashtra, following his election to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu. He tendered his resignation to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday during a meeting.

Taking to Twitter, the senior politician wrote, "Following my election to the Rajya Sabha from the state of Tamil Nadu, I am required to resign my seat from the state of Maharashtra. Accordingly, today I tendered my resignation from the seat from the state of Maharashtra."

"The Hon'ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha has accepted my resignation. I was honoured to represent the state of Maharashtra. I wish the people of Maharashtra the very best in the future, peace and prosperity," he added in a following tweet.

During the meeting, the Congress party lawmakers also met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking his and Naidu's intervention in 'manhandling of several of its parliamentarians during their protest against the summons of Rahul Gandhi and his mother and Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi in the alleged National Herald money laundering case.