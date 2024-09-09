Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!-Style Theft In Varanasi As Girl, Wearing School Uniform, Asks Owner For Key Before Fleeing On Scooter; CCTV Footage Surfaces

@AnandKu46209367

Two girls wearing school uniforms stole a scooter parked under an apartment in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Monday.

The incident was captured on CCTV. In the video, one of the girls can be seen riding off with the scooter parked in an apartment complex in Kabir Nagar, Durgakund.

After news of the incident spread in the area, people were reminded of the Abhay Deol-starrer movie "Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!" where the character enters homes, pretending to be known to them, and steals vehicles.

According to reports, the victim, Sarika Singh, has lodged a complaint at the Bhelupur police station.

Police examining the CCTV footage

The police are currently searching for the accused students based on the CCTV footage.

On Monday morning, one of the unidentified students, wearing a school uniform and carrying a bag, approached Singh. She asked for the scooter’s key, saying she needed to move it.

Seeing the girl in a school uniform, Singh did not question her, assuming she was a resident of the area and needed to move a large item, which required moving the scooter.

Singh handed over the keys.

When the girl did not return with the keys after 20 minutes, Singh became suspicious and went to check on her scooter, only to find it missing.

She reviewed the CCTV footage and realised her scooter had been stolen.

She immediately lodged a formal complaint with the police.

In a statement to the media, police said a team has been formed to apprehend the suspects. They are also examining the CCTV footage to identify the two girls.