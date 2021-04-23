Oxygen crisis: 25 'sickest' COVID-19 patients die at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital; says only 2 hours of oxygen left

Amid a serious oxygen crisis unfolding in the national capital, twenty-five "sickest" COVID-19 patients have died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the last 24 hours and the lives of another 60 such patients are at risk, the director of the hospital said on Friday morning.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Friday sent an SOS to the Arvind Kejriwal government, saying there are only two hours of oxygen left at the facility.

"25 sickest patients have died in last 24 hours at the hospital. Oxygen will last another 2 hours. Ventilators and Bipap not working effectively. Need Oxygen to be airlifted urgently. Lives of another 60 sickest patients in peril,” the director of the hospital told news agency ANI.