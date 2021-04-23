Oxygen crisis: 25 'sickest' COVID-19 patients die at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital; says only 2 hours of oxygen left

Amid a serious oxygen crisis unfolding in the national capital, twenty-five "sickest" COVID-19 patients have died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the last 24 hours and the lives of another 60 such patients are at risk, the director of the hospital said on Friday morning.
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Friday sent an SOS to the Arvind Kejriwal government, saying there are only two hours of oxygen left at the facility.
"25 sickest patients have died in last 24 hours at the hospital. Oxygen will last another 2 hours. Ventilators and Bipap not working effectively. Need Oxygen to be airlifted urgently. Lives of another 60 sickest patients in peril,” the director of the hospital told news agency ANI.
The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting a shortage in essential medical supplies. Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the Covid infection.
Delhi registered 26,169 new COVID-19 cases and 306 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin update on Thursday evening. This was the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities the national capital has registered in Delhi in a single day.
(With inputs from Agencies)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)