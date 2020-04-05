Owner of Kolkata's Haldiram Bhujiawala passes away in Singapore

The owner of the Kolkata-based Haldiram Bhujiawala, otherwise known as Pratik Food Products passed away on Friday night in Singapore. Mahesh Agarwal had been suffering from liver problems and was being treated for the same.

According to a report in a leading daily, since he had passed away from an infection, to avoid risk, he was cremated at the earliest, and the bereaved family could not perform the last rites before he was taken to an electric incinerator.

The family however is also concerned about their business in Kolkata. With Singapore announcing a month-long lockdown that will go into effect from April 7th, family members have now written to Indian authorities requesting evacuation.

There however does not seem to be any update on the same from the Indian Embassy in Singapore. Even as many took to social media to ask the embassy about whether they cold return to the country, the embassy has remained non-committal.

"The government is aware of new measures in Singapore and we will convey your concerns. Please stay connected with us," it told one individual.

"Current guidelines are for international flights to be used exclusively for evacuation from India. We await further instructions from Gov of Indian on movement of Indian nationals, in view of total lockdown in India. Please stay connected with us for an update," it had explained to another on Friday.