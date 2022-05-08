'Owaisi dreaming of becoming Jinnah', BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav demands AIMIM chief's arrest over remark on Gyanvapi Masjid

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Harnath Singh Yadav on Sunday hit out at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi and demanded his arrest under a sedition case.

The remarks came after Owaisi on Saturday said the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are trying to rekindle the era of hatred as the one in the 1990s. He was referring to the row over the survey of Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "Owaisi's intention needs to be understood. Owaisi wants to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims in the country and he is dreaming of becoming Jinnah. So a case of sedition should be registered against him and should be put in jail immediately." "As far as the survey of Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi is concerned, any person, any institution is free to approach the court and when the lower court's decision was challenged by the Muslim side in the higher court, the court rejected. The court's decision must be respected," he added.

Notably, the local court had ordered to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid which was later challenged in the Allahabad High court.

Further questioning Owaisi's "fear" in conducting a survey of the mosque, the MP enquired about the truth that would be "exposed through the survey".

"What is the fear in the survey of Gyanvapi mosque? Which is the truth that he does not want to be exposed through the survey?" the MP asked.

He cited the example of the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict delivered by the Supreme Court in 2019 which was widely accepted by people and representatives of all communities, and said that the Muslims should accept the order of the local court in a similar manner.

"The way in which the Muslim brothers created communal harmony within the country on the decision of Ram Janmabhoomi verdict and accepted it, in the same way, the survey of Gyanvapi should be allowed on the orders of the local court," Yadav said.

Amid a row over access to the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex in Uttar Pradesh, the mosque arrangement committee has now called for a change of advocate commissioner.

The development came a day after officials conducted a survey of some areas outside Gyanvapi Masjid in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex. The mosque panel has submitted an application to the court, with their counsel questioning the impartiality of the court-appointed commissioner, Ajay Kumar Mishra. The court has listed the matter for hearing on May 9.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 03:03 PM IST