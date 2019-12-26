Owaisi corners Army Chief Rawat, asks if Modi participating in 'anti-Emergency protests' was 'wrong'

"Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had removed Admiral Vishnu Bhagat. For what reason was he removed, the government should take note of that. Jayaprakash Narayan had made the call to all the students to protest against the emergency promulgated by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi. Such statements in a democracy are an insult to the government," he added.

Earlier in the day, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, referring to anti-CAA protests, said that leaders are not those who spearhead people in "inappropriate directions" and stressed that leading masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in cities and towns is not leadership.

Owaisi further said that there is nothing wrong about protesting against the government. People who are silent on the issues affecting the country today will regret that they did not say anything when the country was facing problems, he added.