India

Updated on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 02:23 PM IST

Over six lakh Indians gave up their citizenship in last five years says Minister Nityanand Rai

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that as per the information available with the Ministry of External Affairs, a total number of 1,33,83,718 Indian nationals are living in foreign countries.
PTI
MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai | ANI Photo

Over six lakh Indians have given up their citizenship in the last five years, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that as per the information available with the Ministry of External Affairs, a total number of 1,33,83,718 Indian nationals are living in foreign countries.

In a written reply to a question, he said 1,33,049 Indians gave up Indian citizenship in 2017, 1,34,561 in 2018, 1,44,017 in 2019, 85,248 in 2020 and 1,11,287 till September 30, 2021.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 02:23 PM IST
