75 percent of India's adult population fully vaccinated against COVID-19; PM Modi congratulates citizens

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said that over 75 per cent of the country's adult population are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Mansukh Mandaviya said: "With the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas', India has vaccinated 75 per cent of its adult population with both doses of the vaccine. We are getting stronger in the fight against Corona. We have to follow all the rules and administer the vaccine as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated citizens of the country as India fully vaccinated 75 per cent of its adult population under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

"75 per cent of all adults are fully vaccinated. Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat. Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success," tweeted PM Modi.

The Union Health Ministry also informed that more than 164.36 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories as a part of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Further, more than 12.43 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States, UTs. The Union Health Ministry informed that more than 164.36 crore (1,64,36,66,725) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

More than12.43Cr (12,43,49,361)balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

The cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 165.70 crore.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,34,281 new COVID-9 cases in a day, taking India's total tally of cases to over 4.10 crore. The death toll climbed to 4,94,091 with 893 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 10:01 AM IST