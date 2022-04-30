Over 60% of youngsters between 12-14 age group receive first dose of COVID vaccine, says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

In the latest development in India's Covid vaccination, over 60% of youngsters between the 12-14 age group have received the 1st dose of vaccine. Union Health

Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday tweeted, "Over 60% of youngsters between the 12-14 age group have received the 1st dose of #COVID19 vaccine. Congratulations to all my young friends who got vaccinated. We all are proud of you! Let's continue this momentum!"

In the age group of 15-18 years, 5,84,25,991 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 4,22,40,428 second doses, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on 16 January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 21 June 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As a part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been providing the States and UTs with COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 188.89 crore (1,88,89,90,935), as per the provisional report till 7 am today, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the ministry, this has been achieved through 2,32,98,421 sessions. A total of 1,04,05,116 first doses and 1,00,16,505 second doses have been administered to the Health Care Workers so far.

The age group of 18-44 years, 55,57,13,572 have got the first dose of the vaccine and 47,81,22,094 the second dose. In the age group, 45-59 years the count of the first dose administered stands at 20,29,18,252 and the second dose at 18,79,48,708, while 5,19,876 precaution doses have been administered.

While the elderly over 60 years have been administered with 12,68,63,987 first doses of the vaccine and 11,70,97,204 second doses, as many as 1,49,31,646 precaution doses have been administered.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 05:27 PM IST