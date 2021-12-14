'Over 55 per cent of India's adult population fully vaccinated now': Mansukh Mandaviya on COVID-19 vaccination drive

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that over 55 per cent of India's adult population has received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Taking to Twitter, Mansukh Mandaviya said: "With over 55% of the eligible population fully vaccinated now, has achieved another milestone in its fight against COVID-19. PM Narendra Modi Ji's 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign has further strengthened the nation's collective fight against COVID-19."

According to Health Ministry officials, 55.52 per cent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated with 87 per cent people receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

With the administration of nearly 67 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the cumulative vaccination coverage of India has exceeded 133.88 crore, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

As per the ministry's press release, 66,98,601 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 133.88 crore (1,33,88,12,577) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,40,27,706 sessions," the ministry said.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 02:49 PM IST