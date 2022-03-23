Over 50 lakh youngsters between 12-14 age group inoculated with 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine: Union Health Ministry

More than 50 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses have been so far administered to beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group, the Union health ministry informed Tuesday.

"Another feather in the cap of the world's largest vaccination drive. Over 50 lakh youngsters between 12-14 age group have received their first dose of #COVID19 vaccine," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Tweeted.

The total number of Covid vaccination doses administered in the country has crossed 181.85 crore with more than 27 lakh doses being given till 7 pm on Tuesday, the health ministry said.

According to the health ministry reports, over 2.2 crore (2,20,04,536) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) and those aged 60 years and above.

The countrywide vaccination drive against the deadly coronavirus disease was rolled out on January 16 last year, with the HCWs getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of the FLWs started on February 2 last year.

(with PTI inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 04:59 PM IST