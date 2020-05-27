Over 3500 Shramik Special trains carrying over 48 lakh passengers organised till date: Railway Ministry

Trains originating from Maharashtra and Gujarat and going to UP and Bihar are mainly taking routes of Khandwa-Itarsi-Jabalpur-Manikpur- Prayagraj, Ratlam-Mathura-Palwal-Ghaziabad- Moradabad-Lucknow, Ratlam- Kota-Bayana-Agra-Kanpur and Ratlam-Nagda-Bhopal-Jhansi-Kanpur.

Indian Railways started Shramik Special trains from May 1 amid the lockdown to send the migrant labourers back home.

From May 12, fifteen pairs of special trains are also being operated for general passengers from different cities of the country. Railways plans to run 100 pairs of special trains from June 1.

The lockdown has been extended in the fourth phase up to May 31.