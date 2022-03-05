Over 3 crore youngsters of 15-18 age group fully vaccinated against Covid-19: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

India has achieved a new milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination drive as more than 3 crore youngsters between 15-18 of age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday.

He hailed the landmark achievement and said that young India is taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level. "What a great feat by our young warriors! Over 3 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID19. Young India is taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level!" Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Notably, the vaccination drive for those aged between 15-18 years commenced on January 3 this year.

With the administration of 24,62,562 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 178.55 crore (1,78,55,66,940) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021.Meanwhile, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has recommended granting emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Serum India of India's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for the age group 12-17, said the official sources

SII also submitted the data for phase 3 trials of the Covovax booster dose.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 04:50 PM IST