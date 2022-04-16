Over 20.60 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs, says Union Health Ministry

New Delhi: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Saturday, informed that more than 20.60 crore balance and unutilized coronavirus vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories (UTs).

According to the ministry, more than 192.27 crore (1,92,27,23,625) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

More than 20.60 Crore (20,60,37,336) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, said the ministry.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost, stated the ministry.

It further said that in the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country," it stated.

The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination drive started on 16 January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 21 June 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 01:04 PM IST