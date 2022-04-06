Over 2 crore children between 12-14 age group inoculated with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Union Health Minister

Over two crore children in the 12-14 age group have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Wednesday.

"Another golden feather in the cap of world's largest & most successful vaccination drive! Over 2 crore children between 12-14 age group have received 1st dose of COVID19 vaccine. Congratulations to all my young friends who got vaccinated," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda became the first district in the Union Territory to achieve the landmark of administering 100 per cent first dose of vaccination for 12 to 14 years, officials said Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the vaccine for the 12-14 age group on March 16.

Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 185 crore vaccination coverage milestone on Tuesday after the inoculation of 13 lakh vaccination dosses in the last 24 hours, as per the provisional reports till 7 pm informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A total of 99,04,28,218 doses of first dose and 83,60,22,063 second doses have been administered so far.

With 1,086 new coronavirus infections being reported in a single day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,30,925 while the active cases dipped to 11,871, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

