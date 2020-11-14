Over 1600 grams of gold compound seized at Kannur airport; passenger arrested

Air Intelligence Unit at Kannur Airport arrested a passenger and seized 1678.5 grams of the gold compound on Saturday Morning.
According to the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, the passenger has arrived from Dubai and found in possession of 1678.5 grams of gold.
The passenger has been arrested by the Air Intelligence Unit and Investigation is underway, the Commissionerate of Customs said.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)