Over 14.78 crore COVID-19 vaccines administered so far: Centre

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 14.78 crore on Wednesday, informed the health ministry.

According to the health ministry, 14,78,27,367 vaccine doses have been administered through 21,18,435 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Wednesday and more than 25 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

On Day-102 of the vaccination drive (April 27, 2021), 25,56,182 vaccine doses were given. 15,69,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 22,989 sessions for 1st dose and 9,87,182 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine.

"These include 93,47,775 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 61,06,237 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,22,21,975 FLWs (1stdose), 65,26,378 FLWs (2nddose), 5,10,85,677 1st dose beneficiaries and 93,37,292 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 5,02,74,581 (1st dose) and 29,27,452 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years," it said.

The ministry said that 10 states account for 67.26 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

With 2,61,162 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,48,17,371. The national recovery rate is 82.33 per cent whereas 10 states account for 79.01 per cent of the new recoveries.

As many as 3,60,960 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours in the country, out of Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 66,358, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 32,921 while Kerala reported 32,819 new cases.

Furthermore, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 73.59 per cent of the new cases.

India's total active caseload has reached 29,78,709 and it now comprises 16.55 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the health ministry said while adding that a net incline of 96,505 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

"Nine states cumulatively account for 71.91 per cent of India's total active cases," it added.

Meanwhile, the national mortality rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.12 per cent.

As per health ministry data, 3,293 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours out of which Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (895). Delhi followed with 381 daily deaths.

It further said that 10 states account for 78.53 per cent of the new deaths.

Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours.