Over 14 lakh stranded people transported back to their home states in 15 days: Indian Railways

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways on Saturday said that 1,074 Shramik special trains have been operationalised from various States across the country till May 15 midnight.

The Ministry has added that more than 14 lakh stranded people have been transported back to their home States in the last 15 days.

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways stated that more than two lakh persons are being transported per day during the last three days. In days to come, it is expected to be scaled up to three lakh passengers per day, said the ministry.

The 1,074 Shramik special trains have originated from Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar.In these trains, proper screening of passengers is ensured before boarding. During the journey, passengers are given free meals and water.