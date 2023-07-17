 Over 13.5 Crore Indians Escaped Poverty In 5 Years: NITI Aayog Report
Over 13.5 Crore Indians Escaped Poverty In 5 Years: NITI Aayog Report

Rural areas saw the fastest decline in poverty from 32.59% to 19.28%, the report showed.

Updated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 04:42 PM IST
A record 13.5 crore people moved out of multidimensional poverty between 2015-16 and 2019-21, says a report released on Monday by Suman Bery, Vice-Chairman, NITI Aayog, in the presence of Members of NITI Aayog Dr. V K. Paul and Dr. Arvind Virmani, and B. V. R. Subrahmanyam, CEO NITI Aayog.

Based on the latest National Family Heath Survey [NFHS-5 (2019-21)], this second edition of the National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) represents India’s progress in reducing multidimensional poverty between the two surveys, NFHS-4 (2015-16) and NFHS-5 (2019-21). It builds on the Baseline Report of India’s National MPI launched in November 2021. The broad methodology followed is in consonance with the global methodology.

Uttar Pradesh registered the highest decline in the number of poor with 3.43 crore, followed by Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan.

The report said the Government's dedicated focus on improving access to sanitation, nutrition, cooking fuel, financial inclusion, drinking water, and electricity has led to significant advancements in these areas. All 12 parameters of the MPI have shown marked improvements. Flagship programmes like the Poshan Abhiyan and Anaemia Mukt Bharat have contributed to reduced deprivations in health.

