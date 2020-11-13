Over 11 lakh Covid tests a day for past 6 weeks in India

New Delhi: More than 11 lakh COVID-19 tests have been carried out on average every day in the past six weeks, with India scaling a high of 12.31 crore tests since March.

The Ministry of Health said such comprehensive testing leads to early identification, quick isolation, timely hospitalisation and effective treatment of COVID19 cases. It said, these eventually result in decreased Positivity Rate and low Fatality Rate.

There were 547 new deaths and detection of 44,884 cases in the past 24 hours which was lower than the recovery of 49,079 patients. As many as 81.16 lakh have been discharged from the hospitals, raising the recovery rate to 92.97% of total 87.28 lakh infections while the hospital load on Friday came down to 4.85 lakh.

India's death toll stands at 1,28,668. Maharashtra recorded 122 deaths in the past 24 hours, followed by Delhi 104 and West Bengal 54. At least 15 of the 35 states/Union Territories are still recording the new cases of the deadly virus, Haryana topping with 754 cases, followed by Himachal Pradesh 560, Delhi 487, Rajasthan 359 and MP 344. The WHO dashboard showed 5.31 crore total cases and 13 lakh deaths worldwide.