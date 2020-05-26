Over 1,000 shanties destroyed after major fire breaks out in slums of Delhi's Tughlakabad

"We received information about a fire at around 1 am at slums in Tughlakabad. All police staff reached here immediately. It is being said that around 1,000-1,200 shanties caught fire," Rajendra Prasad Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South East, told ANI.

"Locals are saying most people came out of their shanties after a fire broke. However, it cannot check as it is a big fire," he said.

Firefighting operations are underway and no casualty has been reported so far, Meena further said.

According to a fire official, the department got the call at 12:15 am.

"Around 30 fire tenders are present at the spot. The situation is under control. No casualty has been reported so far," he said.