Over 100 Covid-19 positive found in Bengaluru apartment

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has found another cluster in the city where over 200 students of a nursing college have tested positive.

"The first cluster was found at Manjushree Nursing College near Kaval Byrasandra in the city, where 210 students are studying. Most of them are from Kerala. Out of 210, 40 people were found infected with COVID-19," N Manjunath Prasad, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner, said on Tuesday.

Another cluster of 103 people was found at the SNN Raj Lakeview apartment in Bommanahalli.

"They had arranged a social program in the apartment complex. After the program when they took the COVID-19 test and many were found positive for Coronavirus infection. Total 1,052 persons live in the apartment, out of which 103 persons tested positive and 96 persons out of 103 infected are above the age of 60," Prasad stated.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has issued a fresh set of guidelines for people coming from Kerala, which has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, saying these would come into force with immediate effect.

Based on recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19, new special surveillance measures for those arriving from Kerala have been introduced, Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar said in a release.

It would now be mandatory for those arriving from that state and checking into hotels, resorts, hostels, home stays and dormitories to have a negative RT-PCR certificate, "which should not be older than 72 hours."

The order said that day scholars travelling from Kerala to schools and colleges in any part of Karnataka would be subjected to RT-PCR test every fortnight. Those who had already arrived to the state from Kerala over the past two weeks should compulsorily undergo this test.

The government said the authorities concerned have to appoint a nodal person in hostels and classes to monitor the students' health condition and that of others.

Anyone not complying with the order would immediately be reported to the nodal person or authorities and made to stay in the designated "quarantine room "in the facility till RT- PCR test report turned negative.

The government asked the authorities to ramp up testing and strengthen COVID-19 surveillance activities in all colleges, residential facilities, which have accommodated the students and others from Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies)