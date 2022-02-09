Over 1 crore youth between 15-18 age group fully vaccinated against Covid: Union Health Minister

Over one crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against Covid, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Wednesday.

"What a historic feat by Young India! Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID19," the health minister Tweeted.

The Health Minister on Tuesday had informed that over 5 crore youngsters between ages 15 and 18 have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Applauding the young generation of the country, the health minister said that young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour.

As per the latest vaccination data on Co-WIN dashboard, nearly 6 crore youngsters between 15 and 18 years of age have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccination for the 15-18 years age group began on 3 January 2022 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement on 25 December.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 05:08 PM IST