Over 1 crore youth between 15-18 age group fully vaccinated against Covid: Union Health Minister

Over one crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against Covid, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Wednesday.
"What a historic feat by Young India! Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID19," the health minister Tweeted.
The Health Minister on Tuesday had informed that over 5 crore youngsters between ages 15 and 18 have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.
Applauding the young generation of the country, the health minister said that young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour.
As per the latest vaccination data on Co-WIN dashboard, nearly 6 crore youngsters between 15 and 18 years of age have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine.
The vaccination for the 15-18 years age group began on 3 January 2022 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement on 25 December.
