Out on bail, Mira Road chain-snatcher arrested in Thane

Bhayandar

Less than 4 hours of a gold chain snatching from a pedestrian on the Hawre City Road, the biker landed in the Thane’s Kasarwadawali police custody on Thursday night.

A Mira Road resident, the accused, Mohammed Israr Israel Khan, 39, turned out to be a history-sheeter and has several cases of robbery registered against him at various police stations in Mumbai, Thane, Mira Road, Kashimira and even Raigad.

On information about the incident, senior police inspector Kishore Khairnar obtained a detailed description of the accused biker and passed it on to all onduty beat marshals and patrolling units and at the same time ordered a series of nakabandi’s (road blockades) on all possible getaway routes. Around 9.41pm on Thursday, the accused was apprehended by the police at one of the blockades, recovered the gold chain and seized a mobile phone and motorcycle used in the crime. Further investigations revealed the accused had stolen the motorcycle from Bangur Nagar.

Not ruling out the involvement of the accused in other similar crimes, Khairnar said, “The accused moved around on a bike and singlehandedly executed the crimes. It was also learnt that he had recently stepped out on bail from the Taloja prison.”

“A case under Section 392, IPC was registered against the accused, who was remanded in custody. API Sagar Jadhav is further probing the case,” he said.