'Our party is moving forward by taking people together': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav after Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan join party

In a major boost to Samajwadi Party (SP) after two BJP leaders joined in lst 2 days, Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday ahead of the assembly polls in the state said that people of Uttar Pradesh are fed up with negative, hatred politics.

"We're happy that when last time Swami Prasad Maurya came together, many people also came along and made the fight for our party easier," the SP chief said.

"Our party is moving forward by taking people together," he added.

His statements come on a day when Cabinet Minister in the Yogi Adityanath government Dara Singh Chauhan today resigned from his position citing neglect of Dalits, farmers, and the state of unemployment by the government. This comes a day after cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from his position in the government after which three MLAs followed suit and resigned from the party.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav, however, welcomed Dara Singh Chauhan in the party-fold.

"Hearty welcome and greetings to Shri Dara Singh Chauhan ji, the relentless fighter of the struggle for social justice. The SP and its allies will unite and take the movement of equality to its height... eliminate discrimination! It is our collective resolve! Respect everyone -- space for everyone," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya urged Chauhan to think again.

People of UP are fed up with negative, hatred politics. Our party is moving forward by taking people together. We're happy that when last time Swami Prasad Maurya came together,many people also came along & made the fight for our party easier: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav pic.twitter.com/CF1PSjujB2 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 12, 2022

"It hurts if any member of the family strays. I would only urge the respected gentlemen that it would be their loss only if they board a sinking boat. Elder brother Dara Singh ji, please reconsider your decision," he tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, candidates of the Samajwadi Party and its allies for the first and the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be announced in a day or two after a consensus on seat-sharing was reached in a meeting here today.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president Uma Shankar Yadav met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. The NCP announced that it has forged an alliance with the SP and has got one seat to contest.

The Samajwadi Party has also tied up with the Rashtriya Lok Dal, Mahan Dal, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) among others for the assembly elections.

Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a photo of him with the allies and said, "Held talks with the top leadership of all the allies of the SP on the development and the future of Uttar Pradesh." In its official Twitter handle, the SP said, "Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav discussed election preparations with the allies. All took a pledge to form the government in 2022 under the leadership of the Samajwadi Party. There will be a change in 2022."

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 06:24 PM IST