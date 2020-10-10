'Our jawans are using non-bullet proof trucks...': Rahul Gandhi fires fresh salvo at PM Modi over VVIP planes

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a fresh attack at Prime Minister Modi over the purchase of two VVIP aircrafts that will soon be used by the Prime Minister, President and Vice President. Now, Gandhi has shared a video clip where several purported soldiers can can be heard talking about how sending people in non-bulletproof trucks was a dangerous prospect.

"Our jawans are being sent in non-bullet proof trucks to be martyred...and for the PM a Rs 8,400 crore aircraft. Is this justice?" he asked in the caption.

While the location and time of the video remain unverified, the individuals therein can be seen wearing masks and protective gear and camouflage trousers and jackets. They are enclosed within a moving vehicle.

"Even BP cars cannot keep people safe...and they're taking us on non-BP (vehicles). They're playing with our lives," one of the individuals can be heard saying. He adds that even if someone threw stones the walls of the vehicle they were in would be wrecked.

Towards the end of the clip, the person taking the video appears on screen. Calling it an unfortunate set up, he alleges that while the senior officials would take a bulletproof vehicle, the team was told to travel in non-BP vehicles